NECKER ISLAND, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS (Fox 32 News) - The man who calls himself the "King of Instagram" is taking a heat for posting a photo of a woman in a bikini on top of a 100-year-old tortoise.
The Mirror reports that Dan Bilzerian is famous for posting photos of hot women and expensive playtoys. He has more than 20 million Instagram followers.
The controversial photo was taken on Necker Island. The species is listed as vulnerable, The Mirror reports, and billionaire Richard Branson funds the preserve where the photo was taken.
In response to the criticism, Bilzerian wrote, "Get off your soapbox, the people working there said it's fine to sit on them."
Read more at FOXNEWS.com.
Controversy over King of Instagram's photo of woman on 100-year-old tortoise
NECKER ISLAND, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS (Fox 32 News) - The man who calls himself the "King of Instagram" is taking a heat for posting a photo of a woman in a bikini on top of a 100-year-old tortoise.
WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE
FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):
|
|
4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|
|
6 a.m. - 8 a.m.
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|
|
6 a.m. - 8 a.m.
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.
We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.
To enter full screen Mode click the button.
For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.
Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.
Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching