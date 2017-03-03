Woman dying of cancer writes dating profile of husband

- An author who says she may not have long to live after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer has penned a tear-jerking essay containing a dating profile of her husband.

"I want more time with Jason. I want more time with my children. I want more time sipping martinis at the Green Mill Jazz Club on Thursday nights," Amy Krouse Rosenthal writes. "But that is not going to happen. I probably have only a few days left being a person on this planet. So why I am doing this?"

The New York Times Modern Love column published Rosenthal's essay, titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband," on Friday. Rosenthal writes about her fight against the cancer and goes on to say that she would like someone to eventually fall in love with her husband.

"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I’m going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days."

"Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers," Rosenthal writes. "This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana."

Rosenthal sums it up: "If you're looking for a dreamy, let's-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man... With all my love, Amy"

According to her website, Rosenthal lives in Chicago. She is the author of 28 children’s picture books and the recent memoir "Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal."

With the Associated Press