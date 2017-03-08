Puppy that overdosed on heroin gets new home

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 08 2017 05:31PM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 08:53PM CST

CARROLLTON, Texas - A Chihuahua puppy named Lucky who survived a heroin overdose now has a new home, and his new 5-year-old owner is very lucky to have him.

5-year-old Lacey Diaz and her grandparents went to the Carrollton Animal Adoption Center on Wednesday for an adoption drawing.

There was only one other person in the drawing, but he turned in his ticket when he saw Lacey so she could win Lucky.

“He's very cute, and he's fuzzy wuzzy,” Lacey said.

"We feel really good,” said John Lepsch, Lacey’s grandfather. “We have two other dogs at home, and I think lucky is gonna fit right into that."

Carrollton police found and rescued Lucky last month from a car after they had just arrested his former owner for fraud at a store.

Police say Lucky got into the suspect's heroin stash in the car, but vets managed to save the dog.

PREVIOUS STORY: Carrollton suspect's puppy recovering from heroin overdose


