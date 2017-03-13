WATCH: Gators on parade: Alligators keep crossing, and crossing...

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 13 2017 05:34PM CDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 05:54PM CDT

OCHOPEE, Fla. - A Florida photographer captured an incredible moment somewhere deep in the Big Cypress Swamp in South Florida: alligators parading one after another across a path as he rolled video.

"It was the never-ending train of gators of all sizes," said Bobby Wummer on his Facebook page. "They ranged from 2 feet up to 12 feet," he wrote.

Wummer, who is from the east coast, lives in Palm Beach Gardens and travels all over the state to photograph the Sunshine State's wildlife.

"I give them plenty of room to cross, I never disturb nature," he said. "I allow them to do their thing and never try and approach them. 

The alligators are seen one after another crossing the path, as if to the same tempo, at the same speed. Trains pass by in the background as the alligators continue to cross in the more than six minutes of video he posted. He said the whole thing actually lasted about a half hour.  

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 


