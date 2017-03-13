New Reese's cups have bits of cookies in them

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 13 2017 04:35PM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 02:44PM CDT

The newest version of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is hitting store shelves soon.

The Reese's Crunchy Cookie Cup will hit store shelves in May.

This one will have crunchy cookie bits in it. "You could say this combination is 'cuptivating," said Ryan Riess, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's Brand.

The new Reese's cups will come in the standard two-cup size and also the king two-cup Big Cup size.

"We're excited to finally let the secret out of the bag," Riess said.


