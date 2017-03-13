New Reese's cups have bits of cookies in them

The newest version of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is hitting store shelves soon.

The Reese's Crunchy Cookie Cup will hit store shelves in May.

This one will have crunchy cookie bits in it. "You could say this combination is 'cuptivating," said Ryan Riess, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's Brand.

The new Reese's cups will come in the standard two-cup size and also the king two-cup Big Cup size.

"We're excited to finally let the secret out of the bag," Riess said.