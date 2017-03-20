Florida sheriff's "Wheel of Fugitive" helps catch criminals

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 20 2017 04:28PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 08:41AM CDT

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Florida sheriff is putting his own "spin" on catching fugitives in his county with a weekly new Facebook "game show" called "Wheel of Fugitive."

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey spins a wheel with the pictures of wanted criminals on it and when it lands on one, that's the "winner." The sheriff's office will focus their search on that wanted criminal with the help of their Facebook community.

Sheriff Ivey tells FOX News it has worked so well so far that 76 percent of the "Wheel of Fugitives" winners have turned themselves in within three days.

"Mr. Robinson, you know how this works," Sheriff Ivey says in the video, addressing the latest fugitive wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, Johnny Robinson. "As soon as everybody sees your picture up here, your inner circle, everybody in the community is going to start looking for you, so we're going to ask you to do the right thing. Surrender yourself, our team will take great care of you out there and you can get this chapter of your life behind you," he says. 

The video is posted to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Facebook page every Tuesday night and has helped catch dozens of wanted felons. 

"It's really been very engaging for the community," Ivey told FOX News. "Hardly anywhere we go, somebody doesn't say, 'I watch 'Wheel of Fugitive' every Tuesday night.'"

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE BELOW:


