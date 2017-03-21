Video captures man riding horse through Houston Walmart

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Mar 21 2017 08:09AM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 04:28PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A local cowboy, named Woody Fields decided to trot right past security inside a Houston Walmart. He actually recorded the wild ride, and it's now gone viral. 

Woody posted this video of his shopping trot on Facebook. You can see the look on shoppers' faces as he galloped along aisle after aisle. But he wasn't alone -- there were reportedly two horses inside the store. The video has been viewed more than 8,000 times already.


