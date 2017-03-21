Baby goats bouncing around is the cutest thing you'll see all day

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 21 2017 04:43PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 08:09PM CDT

UNION DALE, Penn. - It doesn't get much cuter than two dozen baby goats bouncing around, but that's what the DeHaven Family Farm in Union Dale, Pennsylvania has.

All of the kids were born this month, some during the snowstorm. They are waiting on two more that can come any time.

The family says farming is a way of life to them and they live off the land. In addition to goat breeding and selling, they have pigs, petting zoos, playgrounds and games for families to come visit.

The recent video of the goats has been seen nearly a million times and has been shared thousands.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories