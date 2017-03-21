Babies, Romeo and Juliet, born hours apart at SC hospital

Photo courtesy of Cassie Clayshulte Photography 
By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Mar 21 2017 07:06PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 06:24AM CDT

BLUFFTON, SC (FOX 46) - Star Crossed Babies! 

Two families in South Carolina welcomed their little bundles of joy this weekend - and the infants seemed destined to meet. 

Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed their baby into the world at 2:06 p.m. Sunday at Coastal Carolina Hospital. They named their son Romeo. 

In the next room over, Christina and Allan Shifflett welcomed a baby girl 18 hours and 8 minutes later. They named their daughter - you guessed it - Juliet. 

Cassie Clayshulte Photography had the pleasure of capturing the beautiful moment the two "love birds" got to meet in the hospital. Both parents had picked out the names early on in their pregnancies and neither couple knew each other until they met at the hospital!

Both babies have full heads of hair and already make the cutest couple. 

More on Cassie Clayshulte Photography here!


