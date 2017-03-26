Warriors fan from Snellville gets dream trip after ticket scam

- A 6-year-old Golden State Warriors fan and his mother were treated to an NBA dream trip after being sold fake tickets to their game in Atlanta on March 6th.

Isaiah Simpson and his mother Alexa McDonald were flown to the Bay Area by the Golden State Warriors for their game against the Memphis Grizzles on Sunday. The mother and son got to meet his favorite player, Steph Curry, and other players, in addition to receiving court-side seat tickets to the game.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family denied entrance after purchasing tickets on popular website

Simpson is a loyal Warriors fan, and begged his mother for months to take him to see Steph Curry play. McDonald told her son to save money, improve his grades, and to do extra chores if he wanted to go. After Simpson worked hard to earn his prize, McDonald says she bought tickets from StubHub to the game in Atlanta for $545 dollars.

When game day arrived, McDonald and Simpson went with the tickets to the Phillips Arena gate, where the tickets would not scan, and they could not get in.

“Tried to scan it, the tickets didn’t work,” said Alexa McDonald. “She was like I am sorry ma’am, it is a busy game you have to step to the side and call StubHub, there is nothing we can do.”

WATCH: A Snellville family describes being denied entry to game



StubHub sent FOX 5 News a statement which reads in part:

“Unfortunately, the seller provided a ticket that did not work for the buyer and we’re looking into exactly why this was the case. We did offer the buyer replacement tickets, but she declined. So we instead provided a full refund and an additional $100 to her account.”

On Sunday, the Warriors hosted a "Stop Fraud Night", where fans who were previously denied access to games due to fraudulent tickets got the NBA night of a lifetime.

Simpson and his mother were flown in courtesy of United Airlines, and were given a room at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco. Curry and Under Armour were there to meet Simpson, and give him shoes and special gifts as well.