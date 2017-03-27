ADORABLE: Clydesdale visits elderly residents

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 27 2017 04:17PM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 08:54AM CDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A Clydesdale doesn't always walk into a nursing home, but when it does, it's to the delight of many of its residents!

The Clydesdale named "Renee" visited with residents of The Village of East Harbor Senior Living in Chesterfield, Michigan.

The large, beautiful horse made her way through the halls, pausing for residents in their rooms and throughout the center to pet and snuggle her.

The Clydesdale is owned by Margie Provenzano, and Chamberlin Pony Rides helped arrange the visit

One commenter posted on one of the photos shared on its Facebook page of a resident whose forehead was pressed up sweetly to the horse's face, "That is so beautiful it made me cry."

Clydesdale Renee brought smiles to everyone she came in contact with. "The joy, the emotions, the love watching our residents interact with Clydesdale Renee was priceless," the facility told Chamberlin. 


