Gator traipses across South Carolina golf course

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 05:32PM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 05:46AM CDT

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Just another day on the golf course in South Carolina!

A giant gator took a stroll through the course at the Osprey Point Golf Course in Kaiwah Island as golfers watched on.

"On the range this morning at Osprey Point. Not sure what T time he had," said Instagram poster Mayor Juan.

WATCH THE VIDEOS BELOW: 

 

On the range this morning at Osprey Point. Not sure what T time he had. #kiawah

A post shared by mayorjuan (@mayorjuan) on

 

#kiawah #kiawahisland #golf #golfchannel

A post shared by mayorjuan (@mayorjuan) on


