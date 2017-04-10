Take a dip: Swim high above the city of Houston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Apr 10 2017 12:11PM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 02:39PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - It's a jaw-dropping view, but it's not for the faint-hearted. How does swimming above the city of Houston sound?

If you're afraid of heights, you may want to rethink this innovative pool.  The pool at Market Square Tower Apartments Downtown has got a unique splash of luxury.

It's 40 stories above the city, but it's not your ordinary pool.  Part of it has a glass bottom view of the street below.  It extends 10 feet away from the building and has a eight-inch thick Plexi-glass bottom. Not only do you feel like you're floating above the city, you can swim over it as if you're flying!

Note: if you're afraid of heights, you might just want to stick to the shallow end!

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories