Hospital grants patient's dying wish of wine and a cigarette

Posted:Apr 11 2017 12:33PM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 10:04AM CDT

AARHUS, DENMARK (WTXF) - A hospital in Denmark took to Facebook to share the touching story of a dying man's last wish.

According to the post, Carsten Flemming Hansen was told he would only have a short time left due to the internal bleeding of an artery in his stomach.

He then told hospital workers his greatest wish was a cigarette and a glass of white wine. 

The hospital accommodated Hansen's needs, and rolled him out on his mattress to the balcony where he could enjoy his dying wish with a beautiful sunset as a backdrop. 

The Facebook post and photo has quickly risen to more than 70,000 likes in just several days. 

 


