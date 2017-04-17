Disney resort's chocolate Easter egg works of art took months to make

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 17 2017 11:43AM CDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 09:06PM CDT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The creative pastry team at Disney's Grand Floridan Resort & Spa have sculpted giant chocolate eggs and confections into incredible works of art on display in the lobby of the resort.

Walt Disney World says these Easter eggs, inspired by Disney characters and films, take months to imagine, design, mold, carve, and sculpt.

There is a chocolate scene based on the movie "Moana," an elaborate Mickey Mouse, BB-8, a Fox and the Hound, and the entire princess castle topped with a glass slipper.

There is also an incredible, detailed bald eagle atop an egg draped with an American flag.

All of the eggs will be on display until April 29th.


