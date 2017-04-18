New, magical unicorn drink to arrive at Starbucks

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 10:20AM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 02:11PM CDT

The brand new, long-rumored rainbow-colored Starbucks "Unicorn Frappuccino" is an actual thing and will be in stores this week, but only for five days.

The Unicorn Frappuccino blended creme frozen drink is made with mango syrup and the sweetness of pink powder and the sour-ness of a blue drizzle layer.

The pink and blue layered drink is topped off with a vanilla whipped cream and a a sprinkle of the pink and blue powders.

The drink starts out as purple and tastes sweet and fruity at first, but then the color changes to pink and the flavor turns to tangy and tart, according to Starbucks, and the more the drink swirls, the more the flavors change.

The drink will only be in stores from April 19-23 or while supplies last in Starbucks locations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories