Army vet completes cross-country trek to raise awareness for PTSD and suicide

(Nerdnesto #forthe22)
(Nerdnesto #forthe22)

Posted:Apr 23 2017 06:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 06:30PM CDT

An Army veteran’s five-month, 2,200-mile journey to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and veteran suicide came to an end Wednesday, when he reached his final destination at Santa Monica Pier flanked by dozens of supporters.

“I’m so grateful for the kindhearted people that helped me get through this,” Ernesto Rodriguez told Fox 11.

Rodriguez, who began his journey in Tennessee on Veterans Day 2016, was deployed four times and struggled with PTSD upon his return.

“Every deployment I felt a little more numb,” he told Fox 11. “It got to the point where when I went back to the civilian sector I didn’t know how to handle it.”

Read more on FOX NEWS.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories