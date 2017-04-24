Viral photo: Man keeps wife company while she battles cancer

Posted:Apr 24 2017 05:59AM CDT

Updated:Apr 24 2017 12:45PM CDT

 A student's tweet about her dad's devotion to her mother as she battles cancer has gone viral. 

Mackenna Newman shared a photo on April 14 of her dad sitting outside his bedroom, working at a makeshift desk with the door cracked. According to her tweet, her mother has to be isolated because of her treatments.  

Newman shared the following message with the photo:

"My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation, so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I'm crying." 

The viral post has been retweeted more than 7,000 times and has more than 8,000 likes. 


