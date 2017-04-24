Beware of phishing scam on Facebook targeting Lowe's customers

Posted:Apr 24 2017 10:55AM CDT

Updated:Apr 24 2017 06:55PM CDT

A Facebook post making round on the internet claims to be an official Lowe’s coupon for Mother’s Day. The fake coupon is for $50 dollars.

After clicking on the link, Facebook users are taken to a web page that looks like the official Lowe’s site, but is actually a fake page attempting to steal your personal information.



Once on the fake page you are asked to answer a survey. But Lowe’s has made it clear on their official Facebook page that this is fake. Saying, “ These coupons are not offers extended by Lowe’s. It is a scam and Lowe’s is unable to honor the coupon.”

In another comment the company wrote, “Please be careful, [customer]. These offers are a phishing scam to gather information. They are not affiliated with Lowe's in any way.”

Remember, if it seems too good to be true- it probably is!

MORE: McDonald's manager arrested for $4K Big Mac scam


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories