WATCH: Man bowls perfect 300 in 87 seconds

Posted:Apr 25 2017 03:09PM CDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 06:33AM CDT

CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) - A New York bowler has rolled a perfect 300 game in less than 90 seconds.

Ben Ketola hit 12 straight strikes in 86.9 seconds on April 5 at 281 Bowl in Cortland.

The 23-year-old Preble man raced from one lane to the next at the 10-lane facility and registered the strikes using a different ball on each lane. He used Lanes 1 and 2 twice.

Ketola is a 225-average, two-handed bowler who works at the bowling alley. He tells The Post-Standard of Syracuse he "honestly wasn't expecting to do it."

There is no official speed record listed by the United States Bowling Congress. Pro bowler Tom Dougherty threw a perfect game over 12 lanes in 111 seconds in 2015.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories