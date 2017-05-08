Teen makes dress the night before prom for $15, the internet loves it

Source: Shami Oshun/ @bluexheeta
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:May 08 2017 12:25PM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 01:45PM CDT

(FOX 11) - A Bay Area teen made her own prom dress the night before the big dance and as if that's not impressive enough, she did it for just $15. 

Shami Oshun chronicled her fashion feat on Twitter. She started by writing: "Proms tomorrow. This [is] going to be a thread of me attempting to make a dress the night before."

Following tweets showed her taking diamonds from another dress and using an old dress as the base before she revealed her final beautiful purple gown and wrote that she couldn't wait to try it on.

She later shared an image of her wearing the dress and it went viral with people calling it "stunning," "impressive," and "gorgeous." Many people said the teen should audition for 'Project Runway.'

Oshun estimated the materials she used to make the dress cost about $15 total.

