Oreos filled with Pop Rock-like candies now available nationwide

Posted:May 08 2017 06:32PM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 07:36PM CDT

FOX 32 NEWS - Oreo has done it again!

A new Oreo flavor called 'Firework' has officially hit store shelves nationwide. The company says the new cookie is just like a regular Oreo, besides the cream, which is loaded with popping candy.

And the next flavor that Oreo plans to release it up to customers to decide! Oreo has launched a creation contest which calls on fans to submit their own ideas. If your idea is chosen, not only will your flavor hit store shelves nationwide but you’ll also attain VIP access to the company’s secret prototypes and $500k!

Some ideas already floating around online are orange soda Oreos and Sriracha flavored Oreos.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories