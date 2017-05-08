WATCH: Local boy asks girl with cerebral palsy to sweetheart formal

Posted:May 08 2017 06:41PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 07:00AM CDT

NEW JERSEY (WTXF) - A local boy asked a girl with cerebral palsy to her sweetheart formal and her reaction is beyond priceless. 

15-year-old Madison has cerebral palsy and has overcome many obstacles in her life. Madison's mom, Samantha, never thought her daughter would be able to go to the dance until Bryce made her dream come true. 

Family and friends were there for the big moment. In the video, Bryce walks up to Madison with a sign saying, 'Madison may I have this dance?' He also gave her beautiful flowers. Samantha says Bryce has a big heart. 

"It's little things in life that matter. This boy is a blessing from above and has the biggest heart ever," she explained.

The sweetheart formal will be held May 28 at the Wildwood Convention Center.

Watch Madison's emotional reaction in the video above.

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories