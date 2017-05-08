DC first responders rescue 8 ducklings from storm drain

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 08 2017 06:39PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 09:29AM CDT

WASHINGTON - D.C. officers and firefighters gathered Monday evening to help rescue eight ducklings that fell into a storm drain located on the roadway.

The rescue operation took place at the intersection of 12th Street and Maine Avenue in Southwest D.C. Crew members from D.C. Fire and EMS, police, animal control, and DC Water all came together for the animal rescue.

In video posted by the D.C. Fire and EMS Department on Twitter, an animal control officer was seen using a net to pull the small ducks out from the wet sewer.

After they were rescued, the ducklings were all reunited with their waiting mother and they all walked off into the sunset together.


