Great-grandma wears her wedding dress on 60th anniversary

Source: Joe + Janith Goedde
Source: Joe + Janith Goedde
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:May 11 2017 11:46AM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 07:51AM CDT

(FOX 11) - Janith Goedde celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Joe, dozens of family members and her original wedding dress.

Janith and Joe married in Indiana on May 11, 1957 and the special day was captured on film with a camera that Joe bought in Germany while in the U.S. Army.

Janith and Joe's grandaughter Alison shared a photo on Twitter of Janith wearing her vintage wedding gown and it quickly went viral.

Alison wrote, "My grandma is 80, she just celebrated 60 years with her man, AND she fits in her wedding dress. #Goals." 

According to local media reports, the lace dress cost about $70 and Janith didn't do much to preserve it, besides keep it in a plastic bag.

