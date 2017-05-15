Chick-fil-A adds new 'Backyard BBQ' menu items

Credit: Chick-fil-A
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Credit: Chick-fil-A

Credit: Chick-fil-A
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Credit: Chick-fil-A

Credit: Chick-fil-A
Credit: Chick-fil-A

Posted:May 15 2017 08:46AM CDT

Updated:May 15 2017 06:15PM CDT

ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A just rolled out two new, backyard barbecue-inspired menu items, which are now available in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. 

Starting Monday, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade will join the menu as seasonal options, the Atlanta restaurant chain said in a news release.

The sandwich features Chick-fil-A’s signature grilled chicken and new bacon glazed in a brown sugar pepper blend, served on a Hawaiian style bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a zesty Smokehouse BBQ Sauce crafted specifically for the sandwich, according to the statement.

Using fresh-squeezed Lemonade or Diet Lemonade mixed with all-natural watermelon and mint flavors, the chain said the drink is complementary to the new sandwich. A small size starts at $1.85 and has 200 calories when made with regular Lemonade. 

The items will be available in restaurants nationwide through August 19.

SEE ALSO: Engaged couple loses nearly 600 pounds together


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories