HONORING OUR HEROES: Volunteers plant 10k flags as Memorial Day tribute

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 23 2017 09:40AM CDT

Updated: May 23 2017 11:42AM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Volunteers are planting 10,000 flags at the University of Phoenix as a Memorial Day tribute to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Fifty volunteers from the University of Phoenix are planting the flags, which spell out "Honoring Our Heroes," on Tuesday morning on the lawn of the university's Riverpoint campus to honor the sacrifices made by active-duty service members and veterans and their families.

The flags will be removed prior to Memorial Day and donated to local veteran cemeteries.

