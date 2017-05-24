Georgia WWII vet gets highest honor from France

Posted: May 24 2017 07:51PM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 07:51AM CDT

ATLANTA - A Georgia World War II veteran is now the recipient of France’s highest honor.

French officials recognized 98-year-old James Toth Wednesday afternoon at Woodward Academy.

Toth was one of the U.S. soldiers who helped liberate France from Nazi occupation during the war.

The Consul General of France presented Toth with the National Order of the Legion of Honor and thanked him for his courage and heroism.

Toth said he still remembers the day he signed up for the military.

Toth served as a technical sergeant in the 322nd Bomber Group of the U.S. Army Air Force.

He completed 66 bombing missions over France and Germany, including the D-Day invasion.

