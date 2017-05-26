Genius brothers, 14 and 11, graduate from college, high school

Two brothers from Texas are taking their love of education to new heights.

"I don't really think I'm a genius at all," said 14-year-old Carson Huey-You, who's already graduated from college.

Carson is modest, too. When most kids his age were starting kindergarten, he'd just completed the eighth grade.

"So, I was 10-years-old when I graduated high school," Carson said.

Now, four years later, he's the youngest person to ever earn a bachelor's degree from Texas Christian University. He isn't old enough to drive, but he can solve math problems that would give most adults nightmares. So, a physics major made sense, and while he was at it, picked up minors in math and Chinese.

"I homeschooled him and he caught on very quickly," mother Claretta Kimp said.

Kim also started to notice something else... Carson's little brother, Cannan, was also gifted.

"He's 11-years-old. He graduated high school," she said. "He will start TCU in the fall semester."

Cannan will study engineering, physics and astronomy, because he wants to be an astronaut.

"I tell everyone they're just normal kids, but they're advanced on an academic level," Kimp said.

Now that Carson has his undergrad out of the way, he's ready to keep learning. He'll begin his master's degree at TCU this fall and has his sights set on a Doctorate degree after that.