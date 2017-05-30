Bird's eye view of April and Animal Adventure Park

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 30 2017 02:52PM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 07:55AM CDT

HARPURSVILLE, NY - The weather has been rainy up in Harpursville, New York this week, but the park has remained open to guests there to visit April, Oliver, baby Taj and the rest of the animals.

According to the park's Facebook page, the park has been open limited hours because of the rain this week, which the park says would usually cause it to close, but because of the park's popularity and traveling guests, it has agreed to stay open intermittently during the inclement weather.

The park also just welcomed triplet Patagonian Cavies, this week, to the delight of visitors. The Patagonian cavy is a large rodent with long rear legs similar to a kangaroo's.

Watch a bird's eye view of the whole park below (mobile users click here:)

