Quadruple amputee from Afghanistan war doing good for others

Posted: May 31 2017 07:00AM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 08:02AM CDT

(WTXF/FOX NEWS) - Staff Sergeant Travis Mills lost all four limbs to an improvised explosive device (IED) during his third deployment to Afghanistan five years ago, in 2012.

Mills is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but he hasn't let his injuries keep him down.

In fact, he has gone on to be a motivational speaker, the subject of a documentary film and the author of a best-selling book.

Mills is also helping his fellow wounded warriors and their families through the nonprofit Travis Mills Foundation.

The organization is transforming a property in Rome, Maine, into a special retreat for wounded veterans and their families.

Click here for more background and his interview on FOX News.

Also, click here to visit travismills.org, and click here for his GoFundMe page if you can contribute to an upcoming retreat.

