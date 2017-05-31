Couple catches record setting fish with McNugget as bait

Posted: May 31 2017 02:42PM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 03:55PM CDT

ENNIS, TX- - A Texas couple now holds the record for the largest largemouth bass ever caught in one Texas lake.

Their secret to success happens to be their bait; a Chicken McNugget from McDonald's.

According to a report, Matthew McNellis says he was having a tough day on the lake, when his girlfriend suggested he use a Chicken McNugget as bait.

A short time later, he hauled in a 24.5 inch largemouth bass that weighed in at nearly 11 pounds.

The catch was a record for Lake Bardwell, and photos of the record fish were shared on the Highview Marina Facebook page.   

The couple tossed the fish back into the water after taking their photos. 

