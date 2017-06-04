Chicago man, 98, turns $1,000 in stock into $2 million and donates it all to wildlife

Posted: Jun 04 2017 07:17PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 06:29AM CDT

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A Chicago man who bought $1,000 worth of stock 70 years ago grew that money into millions, and has donated the money to create a wildlife sanctuary.

Russ Gremel, 98, never married and never had kids. He bought $1,000 worth of Walgreens stock decades ago, and kept it. Today, it's worth about $2 million, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Gremel donated the money to the Illinois Audubon Society. This weekend, the group dedicated the 400-acre Gremel Wildlife Sanctuary near Dixon, Illinois.

"You have to do some good in this world, that's what money is for," Gremel told the Tribune.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories