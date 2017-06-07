Little girl's viral meltdown is proof that hugs can heal anything

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 07 2017 12:10PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 03:31PM CDT

A viral video of a father consoling his crying 2-year-old has brought the internet to tears.

The quote, “Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can never hurt me,” is a cult classic to parenting. And in little Tiara Vazquez’s case, it did not work-- but something else did.

The 2-year-old, fed up with her friends for calling her “bad,” had an epic meltdown in her father’s car.  And the remedy to stop the stream of tears from flowing was a warm embrace from dad.

Popiando Vazquez, an Uber driver in Bronx, New York, told FOX 5 he keeps his phone camera rolling when working. On the day his little damsel was in distress, the camera caught the bittersweet moment.

He uploaded the video to his Instagram account @pop_vazquez and in less than a day, it peaked over 1 million views!

 

A post shared by Pop Vazquez (@pop_vazquez) on

The beautiful exchange between father and daughter is so raw and relatable. Because when life gets hard, often times all we need is a loving hug from mom or dad-- or both.

Vazquez even offered a life tip to Tiara, saying "Don't let them see you cry, ok."

And just like that, the princess adjusted her tiara and went on to live happily ever after. 

Proof, hugs have healing powers!

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories