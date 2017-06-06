VIDEO: LAPD officer busts a move at Cuban American Music Festival

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 06 2017 10:59PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 07:27PM CDT

(FOX 11) - Officer Booker of the LAPD's Central Traffic Division busted a move and showed off his salsa dancing skills at the Cuban American Music Festival in downtown LA this past weekend.

In a video posted on Facebook by LAPD's headquarters,

'Who knew LAPD Motor Officers could move like this when they get off their bikes.'

Check him out!


Even the comments on their Facebook post were very positive.

 

Way to go officer for getting out and having some fun!

