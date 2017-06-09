VIDEO: Young patient dances with nurses after heart transplant

- A teenage patient was dancing with joy after he received a new heart at a Baltimore hospital.

Amari Hall, 16, was born with a congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or HLHS.

The teen waited for months before receiving his new heart at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

After his surgery was successfully completed, Amari celebrated by dancing with the hospital staff.

Amari’s aunt, Charawn Hunter, told FOX 5 she posted the video to social media to help educate people about the importance of becoming an organ donor.

“I also would like to show the to show the world that Amari is truly a heart warrior who has never given up on life,” Hunter said. “Through all of his rough times and medical challenges he somehow seems to continue to bring positive energy in the room (and) passing those positives vibes on to others.”