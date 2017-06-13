KFC to send chicken sandwich to edge of space on balloon

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 13 2017 02:31PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 04:05PM CDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - KFC plans to make a space pioneer out of a chicken sandwich next week when it sends it to the edge of the atmosphere with the help of a high-altitude balloon.

The promotional stunt for the Zinger sandwich comes two months after the fast food chain unveiled Rob Lowe playing Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harland Sanders in a space suit as part of an ad campaign. The ads promised to send the breaded chicken sandwich into space.

KFC is partnering with balloon maker World View on the project. The chain says the launch window opens June 21 for what it says is the longest controlled stratospheric balloon flight with a commercial payload in history. The sandwich will return to earth and bring back telemetry data.

