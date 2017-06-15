35-pound cat needs new home in DC

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 15 2017 03:22PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 08:21PM CDT

WASHINGTON - A 35-pound cat is looking for a loving home and new dieting program in DC.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is looking for someone to adopt Symba. The 6-year-old cat is bigger than a lion cub, but is sweet and mellow.

Symba needs an owner who is willing to devote time and effort to continue his weight loss journey, as his weight is unhealthy and uncomfortable.

To learn how you can adopt Symba, click here.

