LAPD officer becomes first Asian-American helicopter pilot

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 15 2017 08:59PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 09:14AM CDT

(FOX 11) - A really big honor for a former LAPD street cop.
   
She becomes the department's first Asian-American female helicopter pilot.

A big day for sergeant Janet Kim who not only earned her wings today but also becomes the first Asian-American woman to patrol the skies of L.A>
   
Something she's dreamed of doing since her ten years of patrolling the streets of L.A.
   
A major achievement  she says not only because she knew nothing about aeronautics before signing up, but she had to compete with her classmates, who were all former experienced pilots.

