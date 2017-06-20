Texas mom makes friends at daughter's college orientation, texts go viral

Posted: Jun 20 2017 05:20PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 05:42PM CDT

Avery Leilani got dropped off at college orientation on Monday at Texas State University.

Shortly after, she got some unexpected texts from her mom. It appeared she had made some quick new friends on the football field!

Her mom jokingly wrote "I made some new friends. Don't wait up!"

Her daughter posted screenshots on Twitter and everyone loved it. 

 

Her tweet quickly went viral, with over 50,000 re-tweets already. 

Maybe Avery should keep her mom around! 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories