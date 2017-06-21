Baby elephant falls into water, elephant family rushes to save her

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 21 2017 02:18PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 08:13PM CDT

SEOUL, South Korea - A baby elephant fell into the water, but the elephant's very alarmed relatives came quickly to its rescue.

The video was caught on the Seoul Grand Park Zoo's surveillance video. The baby elephant, "Hui-mang," which means "Hope," fell into the water in its enclosure.

Unable to get out, the baby elephant's mother and grandmother ran to the rescue, jumping into the water and coordinating the rescue effort to usher the baby out of the water together to safety.

Another elephant in the video is seen running back and forth along the fence in the background as the elephant family rushed to the rescue.

Fortunately, everyone was OK, but as the zoo noted on its Facebook page, it took about a minute for the elephant's family members to save the baby elephant. 

