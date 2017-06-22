Bucks caught 'duking it out' on camera in Tennessee

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 22 2017 03:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 08:55PM CDT

(FOX 46) - Bring it on! Two bucks were caught on camera in a 'spur the moment' boxing match by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers. 

The encounter was captured on Wednesday by Wildlife Officers Amy Snider and Bubba Spencer. 

Officers believe the two deer were working out their issues over a small food plot in Hardenman County, Tennessee. 

TWRA posted the duel to their Facebook page: 

