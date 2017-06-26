Super Nintendo Classic Edition coming in September

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 26 2017 03:09PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 03:33PM CDT

(FOX 11) - Nintendo is set to release another reboot of a classic gaming console.

The company announced it will release a Super Nintendo Classic Edition this September.

The mini SNES will retail for $79.99 and comes loaded with 21 games. 

This release follows the success of last year's mini-sized NES Classic Edition which came out before the holidays.

According to Nintendo, "the Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller."

It comes with two wired retro classic controllers and games like Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, Yoshi's Island and a new title, Star Fox 2.

The console will be released on September 29.

