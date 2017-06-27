K-9 suffers from mini-stroke in his spinal cord while exercising

- A Mount Dora Police K-9 Officer was injured during a run on Thursday.

K-9 Officer Stryker was being boarded while his handler, Officer Adam McCulloch, was away on vacation. Stryker was doing his daily exercises when he suffered a mini stroke in his spinal cord. Stryker’s hind legs seized up and he fell during his run.

Stryker was immediately rushed to a veterinarian for examination and that is when the embolism was discovered.

After a 24-hour observation, Stryker was doing better and had movement in his hind legs. Unfortunately though, during the fall, Stryker suffered a herniated disc and surgery was required to repair the disc.

Stryker is now resting comfortably and he has been reunited with his handler, Officer McCulloch.

The veterinarian said these types of injuries are common in working class dogs. He is expected to be released today and will require several weeks of rehabilitation to determine whether he will be able to return to work.

Stryker has been a K-9 Officer with the Mount Dora Police Department for three years.