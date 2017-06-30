Plane captures stunning video of Dreamliner's vapor trail

Posted: Jun 30 2017 11:39AM CDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 09:28PM CDT

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - A stunning view from up, up and away of a vapor trail over Russia.

Video captured and posted on Newsflare shows a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passing underneath another plane 33,000-feet up over the east coast of Russia and leaving a massive vapor trail in its wake.

Vapor trails, also called, 'contrails' are formed from aircraft engine exhaust several miles above the earth's surface, when the hot exhaust meets the cold air temperatures, and condensed cold vapor forms behind the plane.

Some vapor trails nowadays are also playing a role in many 'conspiracy theories' that some contrails are also actually 'chemtrails' - chemical or biological agents deliberately sprayed for unknown purposes, and are undisclosed to the general public.

