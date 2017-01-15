Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73, wrestlers reacting

Posted:Jan 15 2017 02:41PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 06:39AM CST

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF/AP) - Former professional wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka has died. He was 73 and reaction is pouring in.

Lawyer Robert Kirwan II said Snuka was taken Sunday to his son-in-law's home near Pompano Beach, Florida, so that he could spend his last moments there. The family informed him shortly after 1pm Sunday that he had died, Kirwan said.
 
Snuka's daughter, Tamina Snuka, also a WWE wrestler, tweeted Sunday afternoon: "I LOVE YOU DAD" with the hashtag #RestWell.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, also a WWE star, called it "sad news" in a post on his Twitter page.

Earlier this month, an Allentown judge dismissed the murder case against the WWE Hall of Famer, saying he was not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend.

In 2015, Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room.

Prosecutors alleged she was beaten, while Snuka maintained she died from a fall. Authorities reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013.

Last month, Snuka's lawyer told the court his 73-year-old client had dementia, partly due to the head trauma sustained over a long career in the ring, and he was in hospice care in Florida and had six months to live.

At that hearing, Snuka's wife told the judge the family struggles to keep him from leaving home during bouts of psychosis in which he thinks he's late for a wrestling match. The judge took time to review Snuka's medical records before ruling.
 
Kirwan said Snuka died "due to complications from his ongoing medical problems" but did not state what they were specifically. 
 
"The family is simply heartbroken. It's been a long journey," he said. "They are grateful to the judge for dismissing the charges against him."
 
Kirwan added that he believes his client's name will eventually be cleared.

Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in Camden County, New Jersey, was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes.


