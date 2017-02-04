Falcons, Patriots ready to square off in Super Bowl LI

- Two weeks of buildup and excitement will culminate Sunday, as the Atlanta Falcons square off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. The NFL title game pits one of the league's marquee franchises against one that was long known for futility. The Falcons are making only their second Super Bowl appearance. On the other sideline, the Patriots are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance in 16 years with Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach.

The Brady-Belichick duo is 4-2 in their past Super Bowl appearances, but all of those title wins came in close contests, with their largest margin of victory just four points. The Falcons lost in their only previous Super Bowl appearance. They were defeated by the Denver Broncos 34-19 in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami.

Oddsmakers have established the Patriots as 3 point favorites in this year's title game. The Patriots finished the regular season 14-2, then defeated Houston and Pittsburgh to reach the Super Bowl. The Falcons advanced after a 11-5 regular season with playoff victories over Seattle and Green Bay.

The Falcons' injury concerns appear to be easing as the title game approaches. Starting center Alex Mack and star wide receiver Julio Jones were battling injuries following the NFC Championship win over Green Bay, both listed as "limited" for the Falcons' final practice Friday, along with veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney. But Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that Mack was recovering, and that he was confident Mack will be "able to do the things we're going to ask him to do in the game. It's going to hurt, but a lot of guys and playing through stuff." Mack, Jones and Freeney were all removed from the injury report at the end of the week, and are expected to play Sunday.

The Super Bowl pits the league's most prolific offense against one of the stingiest defenses. The Falcons led the NFL in scoring in the regular season, putting up 33.8 points per game. On the other side, the Patriots defense gave up the fewest points, only 15.6 per game.

The Patriots have star power on the offensive side of the ball, with Brady at quarterback. But the Falcons' young defense has come on strong in recent weeks, holding Green Bay to just 21 points in the NFC title game. Atlanta's second-year linebacker Vic Beasley led the league with 15 1/2 sacks this season. Brady said of the Falcons, "I think they cover well... They've got a great scheme. They played a lot of great teams this year. They beat the Packers twice, beat Seattle pretty good in the playoffs, won at Oakland. They beat a lot of good teams."

Kickoff of Super Bowl LI is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

