TMZ: Ezekiel Elliott exposed woman's breast during Dallas St. Patrick's Day celebration

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 13 2017 01:08PM CDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 01:08PM CDT

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott enjoyed his weekend at the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade -- but now he's under the microscope for what he did at the Greenville Block Party.

TMZ shared video of Zeke pulling down a woman’s shirt and exposing her breast to a group of people from a rooftop bar on Greenville Avenue. From the video, it appears that the incident happened at Dodies at the corner of Greenville Ave. and Richmond Ave.

Elliott’s rep told TMZ it was all in good fun and she wasn’t upset. The rep also said the woman partied with Zeke and his friends.

The Cowboys have not yet commented on the incident.

The NFL is still investigating Elliott because of an incident involving a woman in Ohio last July. He was cleared of domestic violence charges, but the NFL must still determine whether he violated the league's personal conduct policy.


