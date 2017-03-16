Shaq surprises dog attack victim

Posted:Mar 16 2017 05:25AM CDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 05:07PM CDT

ATLANTA - A young dog attack victim has made a miraculous recovery, and former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal wants to make sure she continues that progress.

Syrai Sanders, 5, returned home earlier this week after spending two months recovering from that dog attack. She and her classmate 6-year old Logan Braatz were attacked while walking to their school bus stop. Logan died and Syrai was seriously injured.

In honor of her homecoming. basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal invited Syrai and her family to meet him at a northwest Atlanta "Rooms to Go", where he bought her family new furniture. Syrai's family told FOX 5 News that Shaq has been involved with the family since the January attack.

Syrai still has a long road to recovery ahead of her.  But she is on the mend and in good spirits.  More than anything, she says she just wants to go back to school.

RELATED: Dog attack victim out of hospital, dancing through recovery

 

 


