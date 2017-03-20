Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey believed to have been found in Mexico

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Mar 20 2017 08:28AM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 10:43AM CDT

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told FOX 26 Sports Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl Jersey is believed to have been found in Mexico.

"The HPD criminal intelligence division detectives identified a suspect in Mexico," Chief Acevedo said. " I'm proud to say as a result of their hard work, and with the assistance of the FBI and Mexican authorities, we believe we've recovered the jersey.  Further authentication is in process (of being completed)."

Acevedo said another Tom Brady Jersey from a previous Super bowl was also found.

The HPD chief said federal charges are pending against the suspect, who "had legitimate access to the Super Bowl."

 


